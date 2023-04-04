Tory minister Robert Jenrick has been disqualified from driving for six months for speeding on the M1.

The immigration minister was also fined £1,639 on Tuesday 4 April, having previously admitted to travelling at 68mph in a temporary 40mph zone between junctions 18 and 17 on the southbound M1.

Mr Jenrick - MP for Newark in Nottinghamshire - was travelling south after an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral when he was caught by a speed camera in his Land Rover at around 11.30pm on 5 August 2022.

