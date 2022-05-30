Learner drivers are being forced to wait until 2023 to book a driving test, it’s claimed.

Massive backlogs at the DVSA brought about by the pandemic have reportedly left some drivers-in training disappointed as they wait up to a year for a test.

Drivers in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol are said to be be hardest hit, with slots unavailable until at least November.

Many facing the prospect of waiting until 2023 to take the test, according to The Telegraph.

Loveday Ryder, the chief executive of the DVSA, told those looking for a test to book whatever slots they can find, regardless of where they end up having to go for it.

Mr Ryder said: “We are doing all we can to provide as many tests as possible so we can get our services back to normal.

“I know learners will be keen to take their test now, but it is important that they are properly prepared for their test and don’t take it before they are ready.

“With more than half of candidates failing, and demand currently extremely high for tests, learners should only take their test when they are confident they can pass.”

“This will help them to avoid a lengthy wait for a retest and help us by not adding to the driving test waiting list.”

DVSA has faced pressure from MPs over the backlogs.

In February, Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan said: “In my constituency there is huge dependency on the private car.

“Given the huge backlogs arising in the DVLA, and the similar backlogs at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, many young people are being deprived of their independence and find themselves isolated both socially and from work and education opportunities.”