Learner drivers ‘forced to wait until 2023’ to take driving tests due to massive backlog

The DVSA has been under pressure from MPs to clear backlogs

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 30 May 2022 15:06
Comments
<p>Drivers are being told to book tests wherever they can find them </p>

Drivers are being told to book tests wherever they can find them

(PA)

Learner drivers are being forced to wait until 2023 to book a driving test, it’s claimed.

Massive backlogs at the DVSA brought about by the pandemic have reportedly left some drivers-in training disappointed as they wait up to a year for a test.

Drivers in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol are said to be be hardest hit, with slots unavailable until at least November.

Many facing the prospect of waiting until 2023 to take the test, according to The Telegraph.

Loveday Ryder, the chief executive of the DVSA, told those looking for a test to book whatever slots they can find, regardless of where they end up having to go for it.

Mr Ryder said: “We are doing all we can to provide as many tests as possible so we can get our services back to normal.

Recommended

“I know learners will be keen to take their test now, but it is important that they are properly prepared for their test and don’t take it before they are ready.

“With more than half of candidates failing, and demand currently extremely high for tests, learners should only take their test when they are confident they can pass.”

“This will help them to avoid a lengthy wait for a retest and help us by not adding to the driving test waiting list.”

DVSA has faced pressure from MPs over the backlogs.

Recommended

In February, Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan said: “In my constituency there is huge dependency on the private car.

“Given the huge backlogs arising in the DVLA, and the similar backlogs at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, many young people are being deprived of their independence and find themselves isolated both socially and from work and education opportunities.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in