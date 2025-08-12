Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A summer of record-breaking heatwaves, parched fields and dwindling reservoirs has left parts of the UK facing “nationally significant” water shortages – even after a wetter-than-usual July in some areas.

Officials warn that climate change is making droughts and extreme weather more frequent and more severe, hitting farmers, wildlife and communities.

Hosepipe bans are already in place for millions – and experts say the country’s rivers and wetlands are under severe strain.

Meanwhile, wildfires have already burned more than 40,000 hectares across the UK this year – twice the area of Glasgow. It is also almost four times the average area burned in wildfires by this stage of the year.

The government insists it is working with water companies, regulators and farmers to protect supplies and invest in infrastructure.

But critics argue that progress is too slow, leaks remain rampant, and the UK is still unprepared for the challenges ahead.

