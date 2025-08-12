Is the UK doing enough to prepare for more frequent droughts and extreme weather? Join The Independent Debate
The UK is facing worsening droughts and extreme weather, prompting debate over whether we’re doing enough to prepare for the growing threat
A summer of record-breaking heatwaves, parched fields and dwindling reservoirs has left parts of the UK facing “nationally significant” water shortages – even after a wetter-than-usual July in some areas.
Officials warn that climate change is making droughts and extreme weather more frequent and more severe, hitting farmers, wildlife and communities.
Hosepipe bans are already in place for millions – and experts say the country’s rivers and wetlands are under severe strain.
Meanwhile, wildfires have already burned more than 40,000 hectares across the UK this year – twice the area of Glasgow. It is also almost four times the average area burned in wildfires by this stage of the year.
The government insists it is working with water companies, regulators and farmers to protect supplies and invest in infrastructure.
But critics argue that progress is too slow, leaks remain rampant, and the UK is still unprepared for the challenges ahead.
