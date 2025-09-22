Duchess of York dropped as patron by multiple charities over leaked Epstein emails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four charities have dropped the Duchess of York as patron after leaked emails appeared to show her apologising to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein for disowning him.

Children’s hospice Julia’s House announced the move on Monday, followed by food allergy charity The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Prevent Breast Cancer and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Their decisions came after it emerged that Sarah Ferguson had called Epstein a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend”, according to a leaked email dated 26 April 2011 – just weeks after she told reporters she would “never have anything to do with” the convicted sex offender again.

A spokesperson for the duchess previously said she had sent the email only in an attempt to “assuage Epstein and his threats”, claiming he had threatened to sue her for defamation for her comments in the media.

open image in gallery Sarah, Duchess of York, has been dropped as patron of a children’s charity ( Getty )

Julia’s House said in a statement issued to The Independent: “Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support.”

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, which was launched after teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died from a severe allergic reaction to eating a baguette, had asked the duchess to become a patron when it was founded in 2019.

In a statement, founders Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse said: “We were disturbed to read of Sarah, Duchess of York’s, correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Sarah Ferguson has not been actively involved with the charity for some years. She was a patron, but in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity.

“We would like to thank her for her kindness and support in the past.”

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in 2019 ( PA Media )

Prevent Breast Cancer said in a statement: “The Duchess of York is no longer a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer. We have advised her of this decision and thank her for her past support.”

The Teenage Cancer Trust also announced it had dropped The Duchess of York as a patron, a spokeswoman said.

"We have made the decision to end our relationship with the Duchess of York, and as of today she is no longer a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust. We have communicated this decision to the duchess,” they said.

"We would like to thank the Duchess of York for her support."

The leaked email, first reported by the Sun on Sunday and the Daily Mail, reportedly showed that the duchess had “humbly apologised” to Epstein for linking him to paedophilia in the media, before lathering him with praise about his strength and generosity.

open image in gallery Former UK ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, was sacked by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer after correspondence emerged showing the Labour grandee expressing support for Epstein ( PA Wire )

The duchess gave an interview to the Evening Standard on 7 March 2011 in which she apologised for accepting £15,000 from Epstein. She went on to issue what appeared at the time to be a heartfelt apology for her association with the disgraced financier, who died in prison eight years later in 2019.

“I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say,” the duchess told the newspaper. “Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”

Little over a month later, reports suggest the duchess sent an email from her private account to the convicted paedophile, apologising and telling him she had felt “broken and lost” after being told not to associate with him.

The email is reported to have read: “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you.

“I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed. I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did – I would cause more problems to you, the duke and myself. I was broken and lost. So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in overriding fear. I am sorry.”

The duchess’s spokesperson has said she was “taken in by his lies” and sent the email only to avoid the threat of defamation.

They said: “The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.

“Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. She does not resile from anything she said then.

“This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

The charities’ removal of Ms Ferguson from her position comes just days after former UK ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, was sacked by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on 11 September, after correspondence emerged showing the Labour grandee expressing support for Epstein.