‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen
‘I will miss her more than words can express,’ says Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”.
The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.
“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth.
“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.
“I will miss her more than words can express.”
Earlier in the day, the Duchess was spotted in Venice Airport as she flew back to the UK after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was under medical supervision over concerns for her health.
Sarah, 62, had been attending the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
The Duchess married to Prince Andrew from 1986 and had two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, with the royal. The pair seperated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.
Sarah has spoken fondly about her relationship with the Queen, calling her her “greatest mentor”.
On the Tea with Twiggy podcast, hosted by the former model, she said: “I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous.
“I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor. A huge honor. Makes me want to cry.”
The Queen died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday. Senior royals, including King Charles III and Prince William, had travelled to Scotland to be by her side.
In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
