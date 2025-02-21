DVLA bans more than 140,000 drivers from UK roads – worst areas revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The DVLA has banned more than 140,000 people from UK roads, new figures show, as the worst hotspots for bad drivers are revealed.

The equivalent to one in every 374 drivers is currently disqualified from driving, data from temporary insurance experts at Dayinsure has shown. This is up 15 per cent from the same time last year.

There are now 140,792 drivers banned from the roads, out of 52.7 million people with either a full or provisional license, according to DVLA figures.

Driving bans are issued for poor or dangerous driving, usually by one of two ways. The first is if a driver accumulates 12 or more points on their licence. These will be issued for things like speeding, driving without due attention, or using a mobile phone.

The second is is a driver is convicted of a driving offence. At the most extreme, these are crimes like dangerous driving, causing death by driving, or drink driving. Offences like these will also usually carry imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

In 2025, most of the UK’s banned drivers are concentrated in the countries northern regions. Liverpool has the highest proportion of offenders, with 3,154 disqualified drivers – one in every 210.

Next is Bradford, which matches Liverpool’s ban proportionally, but with 2,159 of its drivers forced off the road. There is a high concentration in this part of the country, with Leeds, Wakefield and Halifax also all making the top ten.

In third is Teeside, further to the north-east, where 2,207 drivers are banned, equalling one in every 213. Next is Llandudno, North Wales, where 1,737 drivers are banned from the roads, equalling one in every 244.

It is a marked difference for the devolved nation than from last year, when the southern cities of Newport and Cardiff both appeared on the list. This year, Llandudno is the only Welsh region to appear, rising from sixth to fourth place.

Nicholas Shaw, Managing Director at Dayinsure, commented: “While the vast majority of UK motorists comply with the law, it is still alarming to see that so many motorists have been disqualified from driving due to dangerous and careless driving.

“The data highlights how vital it is for motorists to take extra care and attention when driving, as you never know what other road users might be doing – you sadly cannot just assume that others will drive as carefully as you would.

“Our final piece of advice would be to ensure that you are fully insured in case worse comes to worse and you are involved in an accident.”