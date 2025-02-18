Should older drivers be forced to retest if young drivers face tougher rules? Join The Independent Debate
Amid calls to bring in stricter driving rules for young drivers, we want to know if you think similar restrictions should be applied to older drivers to improve road safety
Debate is growing over age-based driving regulations in the UK.
Calls for tougher restrictions on young drivers – such as banning them from carrying peer passengers aim to reduce accidents among the most at-risk group.
Campaigners argue that measures like Graduated Driver Licensing could save lives by reducing distractions and encouraging safer driving habits.
But if young drivers are subject to stricter rules, should older drivers be, too?
The Older Drivers Forum, which works with police forces across the UK, has previously urged older motorists to review their skills and any medical issues.
Some have suggested mandatory retesting after a certain age to ensure continued competence, while others argue that driving ability –not age – should determine fitness to drive.
Critics also worry that age-based restrictions could unfairly target older drivers who rely on their cars for independence, especially in areas with limited public transport.
Now we want your opinion: Should the UK tighten driving rules for both young and older drivers to improve road safety, or would this be unfairly discriminatory? Are there better and fairer ways to keep our roads safe?
Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses.
