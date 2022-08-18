DVLA lists medical conditions drivers must disclose or risk £1,000 fine

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency has warned motorists they could face a £1,000 fine if they get behind the wheel without declaring certain medical conditions.

While in some cases you will still be allowed to drive, you must let the DVLA know if your ability to drive safely is affected. In the result of an accident, drivers that fail to do so could face prosecution.

It comes after the agency announced a new rule last month, intended to speed up the application process around medical conditions.

From 20 July, the law changed to enable healthcare professionals other than doctors to complete DVLA medical questionnaires following notification of a medical condition that may affect an individual’s driving,.

The change to the Road Traffic Act 1988 will now allow doctors to refer medical questionnaires to colleagues such as specialist nurses and opticians from other professional bodies.

Previously, only doctors registered with the General Medical Council (GMC) could complete the questionnaires.

Although there is no requirement for GP surgeries or hospital teams to make changes to their current processes, the law will allow medical professionals from the following councils to complete medical questionnaires on behalf of doctors; General Chiropractic Council; The General Optical Council; The General Osteopathic Council; The Nursing and Midwifery Council; Health and Care Professions Council.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said at the time: “Obtaining or renewing a driving licence should always be a quick, simple and efficient process.

“That’s why we’re allowing more healthcare professionals to complete DVLA medical questionnaires to speed up the medical licensing process and ease the burden on GPs.”

Here are the conditions you need to disclose:

You must tell the DVLA if you have a driving licence and you develop a “notifiable” medical condition or disability.

According to Gov.uk, Notifiable conditions can include:

Diabetes or taking insulin

Syncope (fainting)

Heart conditions (including atrial fibrillation and pacemakers)

Sleep apnoea

Epilepsy

Strokes

Glaucoma

See here for more information about how to contact the DVLA if you have any of these.

You must also give up your licence if your doctor tells you to stop driving for 3 months or more or if your medical condition affects your ability to drive safely.