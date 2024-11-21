Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first cold weather payments of 2024 have been triggered as snow blankets neighbourhoods across the UK and temperatures plunge.

Up to 15cm of snow is expected to fall in some parts of the country as the Met Office issues several yellow weather alerts for snow and ice.

To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households.

This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in your area is at or below zero degrees.

open image in gallery Snow covering Holmfirth, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

An estimated 10,000 people across 18 postcode areas can now expect the payment in the coming weeks. Of these, 12 areas are in Cumbria, four in Northumberland, and two crossing between the Scottish and English border.

Here’s everything you need to know about the scheme:

Am I eligible for a cold weather payment?

You are eligible for the payment if you receive any of the following:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures. If you want to check if your postcode is in a qualifying area, the government has a handy tool.

The DWP uses their own equipment to measure temperatures across all UK postcodes. If you disagree with their judgement, it is possible to appeal directly to the department.

You do not qualify for this scheme if you live in Scotland, as the Scottish government has has recently replaced the scheme with Winter Heating Payments.

When will I get the payment?

If you’re eligible, you will get these payments automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account you receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period.

If you believe you are eligible but have not received the payments, you should contact the DWP.

Full list of postcodes eligible for cold weather payment

Here’s all the postcode areas that can expect a cold weather payment in 2024 so far: