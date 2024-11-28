Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pensioners have been racing to secure the winter fuel payment, new statistics show, as the massive rise in the number of applications since Labour’s changes is revealed.

Since April 1, there have been 215,200 applications for Pension Credit, of which 161,800 have been processed, leaving a backlog of 53,400.

Following Rachel Reeves’ announcement in July, pensioners must be claiming the means-tested benefit to be sent the winter fuel payment worth £200-300.

The figures from the DWP show a marked increase in applications since the chancellor announced the changes, shooting up by 145 per cent with around 150,000 applications being made. The department says it has processed 51 per cent more claims in this time.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, over half of those applying for Pension Credit are being rejected, the figures show. Since April 1, 81,500 applicants have been unsuccessful – 500 more than were approved.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said: “These figures are a damning indictment of the government’s failure to protect pensioners this winter.

“Millions of vulnerable pensioners are still set to lose their Winter Fuel Payment just as the cold weather bites.

“We are now reaching the point of no return for the government to recognise their mistake, scrap this unfair cut and avoid older people being forced to choose between heating and eating this winter.”

To be eligible for Pension Credit, you must be aged 66 and over and have an income of less than £218.15 a week (or £332.95 jointly for partners).

open image in gallery Around 150,000 people have applied for pension credit since the Chancellor announced the means testing of the winter fuel payment (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

This means that any pensioner in receipt of the full rate of new State Pension (£221.20 a week) is ineligible. Those with an income just a few pounds higher than the eligible thresholds with also generally be ineligible.

Campaigners have said this threshold is too low, and will put two million vulnerable pensioners at risk of missing out. Labour now also faces legal action over the changes as Unite, the party’s biggest union backer, makes an application to the High Court.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Labour’s decision to pick the pocket of pensioners was wrong on every level. The government has been given every opportunity to reverse its decision and it has failed to do so.

“This is a rushed, ill-thought-out policy and the government clearly failed to follow the proper legal measures before executing it. With winter approaching the courts must now hold the government to account and reverse this cruel cut as quickly as possible.”