Unite union launches legal action against government over winter fuel payment cuts

Labour’s biggest union backer is taking Sir Keir Starmer’s government to court over the decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

With temperatures dropping, Unite has applied to the High Court for a judicial review of the prime minister’s move to means test the payment, which will see it withdrawn from around 10m elderly people.

General secretary Sharon Graham said Sir Keir’s decision was “wrong on every level”, calling on the courts to “hold the government to account and reverse this cruel cut as quickly as possible”.

But government figures are confident the policy will not be overturned by the courts.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer and Sharon Graham, right, have clashed over the policy ( PA )

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, whose department is responsible for winter fuel payments, has admitted the cuts could drive an additional 100,000 pensioners into poverty by 2026.

Tens of thousands will be driven into poverty next year, with more to follow in the years to come as a result of the decision to means test the payment, worth up to £300.

The change, unveiled by Rachel Reeves in July, was aimed at saving the public purse £1.5bn a year.

Sir Keir has faced criticism from within his own party for slashing access to the payment, with MPs from across the Commons urging him to reconsider the move.

He has so far defended the change as necessary to help fill a £22bn black hole left in the public finances by the Conservatives.

open image in gallery Campaigners take part in a protest outside Parliament against the government's decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance for pensioners ( PA )

On Thursday, Ms Graham said: “Labour’s decision to pick the pocket of pensioners was wrong on every level. The government has been given every opportunity to reverse its decision and it has failed to do so.

“This is a rushed, ill-thought-out policy and the government clearly failed to follow the proper legal measures before executing it. With winter approaching the courts must now hold the government to account and reverse this cruel cut as quickly as possible.”

Unite requested its application to the High Court be expedited and a hearing arranged urgently “due to the worsening weather conditions and dropping temperatures”.

With regulator Ofgem’s energy price cap rising, and weather conditions deteriorating, there are fears the decision may lead to some pensioners dying.

Labour’s own research, when the party was in opposition under Jeremy Corbyn, suggested that then-Conservative plans to means test the payment could lead to 3,850 additional deaths.

A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,900 this parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has already seen a 152% increase in claims. While many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount to help with their energy bills over winter.”