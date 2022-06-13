Body found on fire in Ealing park

Police are working to identify the body and inform the family

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 13 June 2022 13:27
Comments
<p>Body found on fire in Ealing park</p>

Body found on fire in Ealing park

(Google Maps)

A body has been found on fire in a west London park, Metropolitan police have said.

Police were called to Belvue Park, Northolt, just after 4.30am this morning following calls from the public.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify the body, who is believed to be male, and inform their family, they said.

A body has been found on fire in a west London park, Metropolitan police have said.

(Getty Images)

Recommended

The death is currently being described as “unexplained” and no arrests have so far been made.

London Fire Brigade said they were called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident.

Recommended

A similar incident occured at the start of the month when a man was found on fire in East London.

Officers were called by the London Fire Brigade to the area of Central Park, East Ham, at about 2.20am on Thursday to reports of a man injured.

Officers and paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses to the incident in Northolt have been urged to come forward.

Call 101 or @CommsCSLondon anonymously on 0800555111 with information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in