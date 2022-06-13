Mohammad Tehrani, a resident living in the shadow of Grenfell Tower, has recalled clearing debris from the site with his “bare hands” in the aftermath of the fire.

Speaking five years on from the disaster, Mr Tehrani was also shown a video from the night of the fire in which he urges residents to try to get out of the burning building.

“I saw people going to school with their children and they’re going over all these debris,” he explained.

“I cleaned it with my bare hands and then I washed the whole courtyard.”

