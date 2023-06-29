Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ealing murder: Man arrested as woman, 77, found dead at home

Postmortem finds cause of woman’s death to be head injury

Namita Singh
Thursday 29 June 2023 05:21
Comments
<p>Representative: Police officers stand guard in London</p>

Representative: Police officers stand guard in London

(AFP via Getty Images)

Police on Wednesday arrested a pensioner on suspicion of murder after a 77-year-old woman was found dead in her home in west London.

Metropolitan Police officers found her body in Harold Road, Ealing, just before 7pm on Sunday following concerns for her welfare. While the officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, the woman was pronounced dead there.

The investigators arrested a 74-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder before he was taken to hospital due to concerns for his health.

A special post-mortem conducted on Tuesday, 27 June found the cause of the woman’s death to have been a head injury, with police adding that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Detective superintendent Rebecca Reeves said: "I know that local people will be shocked by this incident and additional foot patrols are being conducted to reassure the community.

Recommended

"Our colleagues from the Specialist Crime Command are progressing their investigation. One person has been arrested and we aren’t seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

"I encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers on patrol or contact their neighbourhood policing team.

"Our thoughts are very much with the victim’s family."

Additional reporting from PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in