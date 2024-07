Support truly

A second child has died after five people were taken to hospital following a house fire in east London on Saturday.

One child died overnight in hospital after another was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Two other children and two adults were taken to hospital, where one adult and both children remain in a serious condition, according to the fire service.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on Napier Road in East Ham at just before 8.30am on Saturday, the LFB said.

Half of the first floor and half of the ground floor of a terraced house were damaged by the fire, which was under control by 9.10am.

The London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, members of its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an air ambulance to the scene.

LFB assistant commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

He continued: “Sadly, one child was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday morning, and overnight a second child died in hospital.

“Two other children and two adults were also taken to hospital, where the children and one adult remain in a serious condition.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire service and the Metropolitan Police.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said on X: “Our thanks to our @LondonFire team in @NewhamLondon for their rapid response to this serious fire incident in East Ham. Praying for the safety of residents impacted.

“Council officers are on the scene supporting fire brigade officers; and we’ll be here to support all efforts.”