Parts of the UK are set to be battered by downpours as travellers return home with 106 flood alerts in place.

Rain is expected to sweep across the country after an Easter weekend of varied weather, including heavy downpours and gusty winds on Good Friday followed by warm sunny spells and 15C highs on Saturday.

Two million cars are set to hit the road on Monday to return home from the bank holiday break, with many facing wet journeys as up to 15mm of rain falls.

Rain pushes northwards towards southern Scotland through the afternoon (Met Office)

The lengthiest delays are expected to be between 10am and 12pm, and drivers have been advised to wait until later in the day and travel in the evening.

Drivers have been urged to take caution on the roads with downpours increasing the risk of hazards with reduced visibility and longer breaking times.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings, across Dorset on the south coast of England, and 106 flood alerts are active across the south.

Flood warnings and alerts across the country on Easter Monday (Environment Agency)

Greg Dewhurst, Met Office meteorologist said: “Today brings a new month but more of the same weather we’re looking at low-pressure systems over the week ahead dominating the weather across the UK.”

Rain will continue to travel northwards this afternoon with heavier downpours developing in the south.

Dewhurst added: “Into the afternoon, a scattering of showers developing, some as these will be heavy as we move throughout the day with some hail and thunder.”

As the week progresses, Britons can expect to see more wet and windy weather due to the Atlantic system.

Despite wet weather, temperatures are mild with the best of the sunshine across the south with highs of 14C in London.

Liam Eslick, a forecaster at the Met Office, said there is a risk of localised flooding in some areas.

Mr Eslick said: “Being the bank holiday weekend, people are travelling around at this time, so we’d recommend checking road coverage if people are driving or any bus and train timetables to see if there are any cancellations.”

Drivers are urged to reduce their speeds, as rain can reduce visibility, and give themselves more time to brake on slippery road surfaces – suggesting a gap of at least four seconds between traffic. The showers could bring between 5mm and 15mm of rainfall, forecasters said.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see much brighter spells. The outlook will remain unsettled after the long weekend, with low pressure dominating and spells of heavy rain likely.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Monday:

Largely dry in the north with sunnier spells in the northwest. Cloudier elsewhere with rain, heavy at times, pushing northwards. Heavier showers developing in the south with a risk of hail and thunder, though feeling rather warm in any sunshine.

Monday night:

Remaining cloudy in the north with outbreaks of rain persisting overnight. Showers continuing in the far south, but drier elsewhere with clear spells, allowing patchy mist and fog by dawn.

Tuesday:

Rather cloudy on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Sunny spells and showers for much of England and Wales, these turning heavy during the afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Largely unsettled and cloudy with showers and longer spells of rain on Wednesday, but drier in the far north. Further rain from the west on Thursday and Friday. Average temperatures.