Hail storm batters northern Thailand amid tropical downpours

A hail storm battered northern Thailand on Thursday 28 March, amid a tropical downpour.

Shocked residents watched as the thick hail stones crashed down on their village in Bueng Kan province.

Thailand and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia will soon be entering their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful rain storms.

Last week, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) predicted 10 days of unsettled weather, with thunderstorms followed by a severe heatwave that could see temperatures soar to a scorching 43C.