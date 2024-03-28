Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drivers in some parts of the country have been warned to take “extreme care” after snow fell overnight ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Snow settled in areas of Devon and Wales overnight as the weather over the next few days is set to be chilly and drizzly.

According to the RAC, 14 million people are due to travel on the roads this weekend with some popular routes taking double the amount of time they usually would.

Residents awake to snowy landscapes this morning, after overnight snowfall in the rural village of Pontrhydfendigaid in mid Wales (Alamy Live News.)

Devon County Council issued a warning to motorists, adding: “Our gangs have been working all night to keep the roads passable but drive with extreme care, avoid high roads and stick to main roads where possible.”

Devon County Council issued a warning to motorists after snow fell (Getty Images)

A yellow wind warning is also currently in place for parts of Devon and the south of England.

On Wednesday night, inspector Dave Thubron from Devon and Cornwall Police said snow had caused “poor travelling conditions at altitude”.

Snow fell in areas of Devon including Plymouth, Ivybridge and Dartmoor.

Meanwhile in Wales, pictures showed snow settled on the ground in parts of Swansea, Gwynedd and concerningly the A465.

The Met Office forecast for Wales on Thursday predicts further snow and heavy rain.

“Heavy rain and perhaps some snow in the northeast slowly clearing, otherwise briefly fine,” it reads. “Further showery rain developing from the south, heavy in places with thunder and hail.”

Snowy conditions near Bideford this morning (@rose_rose1909/X/PA Wire)

Motorists are expected to face travel chaos across the country this weekend as many head off on their Easter breaks.

“With Easter falling earlier than usual at the start of the school holidays, it could be carmageddon for holidaymakers,” an RAC breakdown spokesperson said.

Journeys on the M25 between the M23 for Gatwick and the M1 in Hertfordshire are expected to take more than two hours, while the M5 southbound between Bristol and Taunton is also likely to be congested.

Meanwhile rail passengers are also likely to face heavy disruption, with Network Rail urging people to check their journey details before they travel.

London Euston will be largely closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday due to engineering works between London and Milton Keynes.

14 million drivers are set to hit the road over Easter weekend (Getty)

Heavy rain and strong winds will likely contribute to this travel chaos, forecasters have warned.

And hopes for a dry, sunny Easter bank holiday have been dashed, with the forecasters warning that rain is to be scattered across the country from Friday to Monday.

There are set to be showers on Good Friday according to forecasters with showers continuing throughout Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas.

“However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas in particular.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine.

“More widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday.”