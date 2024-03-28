Easter travel live: Drivers warned of long traffic delays as millions to hit roads for bank holiday weekend
Journeys on popular routes such as the M25 are expected to take twice as long
Drivers have been warned of huge traffic delays as millions of people are set to hit the road this bank holiday weekend.
The RAC warned journeys on the road could take up to twice as long as usual as 14 million people are expected to set off.
“With Easter falling earlier than usual at the start of the school holidays, it could be carmageddon for holidaymakers,” an RAC breakdown spokesperson said.
Journeys on the M25 between the M23 for Gatwick and the M1 in Hertfordshire are expected to take more than two hours, while the M5 southbound between Bristol and Taunton is also likely to be congested.
Meanwhile rail passengers are also likely to face heavy disruption, with Network Rail urging people to check their journey details before they travel.
London Euston will be largely closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday due to engineering works between London and Milton Keynes.
14 million to hit the road this Easter bank holiday weekend
Chaos on Great Western Railway
On one of the busiest days of the year for rail travel, flooding is causing chaos on the Great Western Railway between London Paddington, southwest England, Bristol and South Wales.
The line between Reading and Taunton is partially blocked with disruption expected until the rest of the day. GWR said: “We are sorry for the delay to your journey today. Flooding on the railway between Reading and Taunton has resulted in some signal failures along this route. Network Rail are working to rectify the faults. This means that our high speed services between Reading and Taunton have to run at reduced speeds through the affected areas. The line towards Taunton is now blocked due to further flooding.
“Our high speed services from London Paddington towards Devon and Cornwall will be diverted between Reading and Taunton which will add delay to your journey.”
Unfortunately the main diversion route is also experiencing problems. High-speed trains heading west from Swindon in Wiltshire to Bristol and Cardiff are having to reduce their speed from 125mph to just 5mph as a result of flooding on the line.
“Trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or diverted as a result,” says National Rail.
Easter travel chaos: how bad will it be?
The great Easter getaway could see travellers caught up in delays by road, ferry, rail and air.
In a normal year there would be a gap between most schools breaking up and the long weekend. But with Easter falling so early the two are combined.
My colleague Simon Calder has explained the Easter travel situation and how bad it might be:
Windy weather in Cornwall as millions head off on getaways
Around 14 million Britons are due to hit the road today as many head off on their Easter getaways.
Many will be heading for staycations in popular UK holiday spots such as Devon and Cornwall. However, pictures from Cornwall this morning show some windy and gloomy conditions.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind today in some parts of the south of England and showers are expected throughout the weekend.
Welcome to our liveblog
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on the Easter bank holiday traffic.
Huge delays are expected on the roads this afternoon as many head off on their weekend getaways.
Rail passengers have also been affected by cancellations and engineering works.
We’ll be bringing you the latest news as it happens.
