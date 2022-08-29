New offer to be tabled in Scottish bin strike as rubbish overflows in streets

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new offer is to be tabled in the Scottish bin strikes which have caused rubbish to pile up in the streets of Edinburgh.

Cosla, the umbrella body that represents councils, plans to make another offer that could see workers pocket an extra £2,000 a year - but unions are sceptical over the details.

Unions want a cash increase that would ensure the lowest paid workers benefit proportionately rather than a 5 per cent increase, which would favour higher paid workers.

Local authority leaders have agreed to offer staff a minimum of about £1,925 extra, the Daily Record reported, with the offer to be formally tabled this week it is understood, and unions would then discuss the offer internally before deciding whether to put it to members.

Some sources have expressed concerns that workers would reject the deal in a ballot.

Katie Hagman, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman, said: “We remain in intense active discussions with our trade union colleagues.”

Edinburgh streets have become covered in rubbish from overflowing bins during the strikes.

It comes as unions are seeking to launch coordinated action this autumn to step up pay demands in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Next month's Trades Union Congress (TUC) looks set to see the tabling of a series of motions calling for unions to work more closely together in a drive to try to win inflation-related pay rises.

The TUC's head of public services, Kevin Rowan, told Sky News they would “support and encourage” unions in the move, so strikes could be “as effective” as possible.

The move would stop short of a “general strike” but has the backing of the two biggest unions, Unison and Unite, The Observer reported.

Unite's motion calls for help to “facilitate and encourage industrial co-ordination between unions so that workers in dispute can most effectively harness their union power to win”.

Overflowing bins in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh where cleansing workers are striking (PA Wire)

It also says: “Congress recognises the need for unions to focus on collective action and industrial power to best represent and advance the interests of workers. The collective is the real power of the trade union movement.”

It comes after weeks of worsening industrial relations and accusations from union officials that the government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.

Strikes have been held across a range of sectors including with dock workers, bin collectors and on the transport network.

Mr Rowan added: “The fact is we are seeing energy costs go up 35 times faster than wages, food bills are going up, housing costs are going up.

“The only thing not going up is people's pay.”