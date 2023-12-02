Pensioner, 84, dies after major explosion destroys home in Edinburgh

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house in the Baberton area of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland confirmed reports were received of an eruption at an address on Baberton Mains Avenue at roughly 10.25pm on Friday.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, some locals reported hearing the explosion as far away as Gilmerton, a suburb on the fringe of Edinburgh and miles from the blast site.

An 84-year-old man has died after an explosion at a house in Baberton, Edinburgh (PA Wire)

Neighbours revealed they could feel their homes shaking, while another person tweeted that they had heard the blast from inside a movie theatre in the nearby suburb of Wester Hailes.

Police Scotland said: “Around 10.25pm on Friday,1 December 2023, we were called to reports of an explosion at a property on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are at the scene, and we would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”

The scene on Baberton Mains Avenue following the fatal explosion (PA)

A number of homes were evacuated as a precaution and the road, Baberton Mains Avenue, remained closed on Saturday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances had attended and two people had been rescued from the ruins of the home before their arrival.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.26pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe.

“Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival, and the crews remain on scene.”

More follows on this breaking news story...