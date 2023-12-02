Edinburgh house reduced to rubble after deadly explosion

An Edinburgh house has been reduced to rubble after an explosion on Friday 1 December.

An 84-year-old man has died following the explosion at the house in the Baberton area of Edinburgh.

Jarring footage shows the remains of the building, with rubble and debris visibly strewn across the land surrounding the property.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two people had initially been rescued from the building.

Police Scotland confirmed reports they were called to an address on Baberton Mains Avenue at roughly 10.25pm on Friday.

They added: “Emergency services are at the scene, and we would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”