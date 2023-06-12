Three British tourists confirmed dead after diving boat fire in Egypt

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three British teenagers have died in Egypt after a diving boat burst into flames in the Red Sea, a tour operator has confirmed.

Scuba Travel said the three passengers were among 15 qualified divers who were staying on board the dive boat for a week when the fire broke out on Sunday.

The boat called ‘The Hurricane’ burst into flames off the Elphinstone Reef in the Red Sea.

Three missing British teenagers who were on a diving boat that caught flames have been confirmed dead by the tour operator (via REUTERS)

In a statement seen by Sky News, the tour operator said: “At the time the fire broke out, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.”

The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday, reports say.

A spokesperson for Tornado Marine Fleet, which owns the boat, said on Sunday: “Today at 6.30am at Elphinstone, while doing the diving briefing, Hurricane caught fire.”

It is understood that the Foreign and Commonwealth Department has contacted the families of the divers who died.

According to Scuba Travel, 12 of the divers were immediately evacuated to another craft when the fire broke.

Fourteen crew members also had to leave the vessel after trying to find the missing guests.

A spokesman for Scuba Travel told Sky: “It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, perished in the tragic incident.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

More follows on this breaking news story...