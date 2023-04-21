✕ Close What is Eid Al-Fitr?

Many Muslims across the world will mark the end of Ramadan today to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

It comes after Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the moon last night. Mosques all across the city will be hosting special Eid prayers throughout the day while some have organised larger prayer spaces outside.

Eid is one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims all over the globe.

Traditionally, Eid prayers begin at sunset on the night the crescent moon is first sighted but many mosques will offer to do Eid prayers the following morning. Once prayers are finished, Muslims will visit their relatives and friends to wish them a happy Eid and often exchange gifts or sweets.

Some events will also be held over the weekend to accommodate some Muslims who may choose to celebrate Eid on Saturday instead of today.

This means as many Muslims as possible will be able to spend the weekend visiting friends and family in order to wish them an Eid Mubarak and celebrate together.