Eid ul-Fitr 2023 –live: Muslims share greetings to mark end of Ramadan
Muslims around the world will gather to celebrate the religious holiday this weekend
Many Muslims across the world will mark the end of Ramadan today to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
It comes after Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the moon last night. Mosques all across the city will be hosting special Eid prayers throughout the day while some have organised larger prayer spaces outside.
Eid is one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims all over the globe.
Traditionally, Eid prayers begin at sunset on the night the crescent moon is first sighted but many mosques will offer to do Eid prayers the following morning. Once prayers are finished, Muslims will visit their relatives and friends to wish them a happy Eid and often exchange gifts or sweets.
Some events will also be held over the weekend to accommodate some Muslims who may choose to celebrate Eid on Saturday instead of today.
This means as many Muslims as possible will be able to spend the weekend visiting friends and family in order to wish them an Eid Mubarak and celebrate together.
Eid-Al-Fitr: Why does the date change?
The final night of Ramadan has passed and Eid-Al-Fitr is here, as Muslims prepare for celebrations around the globe.
Eid al-Fitr is calculated in accordance with the sighting of the new moon by the Saudi Arabia moon-sighting committee and is typically announced by local Mosques.
The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday 20 April, therefore Eid al-Fitr will now be marked and celebrated on Friday 21 April.
Each year the Islamic Lunar calendar is typically shorter than the Solar calendar by 10-12 days and usually Eid and Ramadan rotate and are celebrated in different seasons of the year.
However, the precise timings and dates change from country to country, depending on the geographical location.
Egyptians release balloons after Eid al-Fitr prayers
Muslims in Egypt have released hundreds of balloons after completing their Eid al-Fitr prayers as they mark the beginning of their three day holiday.
Pictures from outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo shows the balloons floating up into the air, with some families attempting to re-catch them.
Not all Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr tomorrow, with some due to start their holiday on Saturday instead.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Eid ul-Fitr.
Follow our blog for the latest update from the religious holiday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies