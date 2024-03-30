Election candidate loses fingertip in dog attack through letter box while canvassing

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Green Party council candidate had her fingertip bitten off by a dog as she posted a leaflet while on the campaign trail for the local elections.

Danica Priest was leafleting in Bristol ahead of the 2 May poll when the canine pounced as she put her party’s literature through the letter box.

The owners of the dog later returned to find Ms Priest’s fingertip inside their home next to a bloodstained leaflet.

Recalling the harrowing incident in a post on X, she wrote: “Leafleting took a dark turn today unfortunately.

“I have sadly lost half of my finger and am in the hospital waiting to see if they can attach it again. Luckily I have the amazing @EllieFreemanBS3 with me who stopped everything and drove to be with me.”

Leafleting took a ‘dark turn’ when Ms Priest had her fingertip bitten off by a dog (X/@DanicaPriest)

Ms Priest, the Green candidate for Filwood, told The Independent she underwent successful reconstructive surgery on Saturday.

She said she was now on the “road to recovery”, adding: “It wasn’t a difficult letter box - I didn’t hear a dog behind the door”.

Ms Priest said she didn’t know what type of dog attacked her, but was later told by its owners that it was not a dangerous dog like an XL Bully and had no history of aggressive behaviour.

The dog owners were able to reach Ms Priest because she had left her contact details with their neighbours.

Colleagues sent their best wishes and urged dog owners to make their letterboxes safer.

“Send healing vibes to our Danica please, nastily injured in the line of campaigning duty,” Emma Edwards, leader of the Green Group of councillors in Bristol, wrote on X.

“Also, all folk leafletting for local elections currently, the advice to use a spatula is not a joke, spatulas save fingers (I actually have a spatula missing a corner from a dog bite ).”

Patrick McAllister, a Green councillor in Bristol, also wished Ms Priest a speedy recovery and warned activists to take care while out leafleting.

“Hoping for a swift recovery for Danica; this is an awful injury and incredibly unlucky,” he wrote on X.

“A good reminder to all campaigners to use an implement like a spatula or wooden spoon to post your leaflets. I had to retire my first spatula because a dog took a bite from it.”