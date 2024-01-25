Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An electric bus has caught fire in London, making it the third to burst into flames in the capital this month.

Firefighters tackled the flames engulfing the single-deck bus at a bus garage on Chelverton Road in Putney on Wednesday.

Twenty people were evacuated from the garage before emergency services arrived on the scene.

A video posted on social media shows the large blaze inside Putney Bus Garage.

London Fire Brigade said part of the bus was damaged by fire.

In a statement, the service said: “Around 20 people left the building before firefighters arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received nine calls about the fire. The Brigade was called at 0821 and the fire was extinguished by 0913.

“Two fire engines from Fulham and Tooting Fire Stations attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

An electric bus caught fire in Putney on Wedenesday (Ediz1975/X)

In a message to staff, Go Ahead said a “precautionary fleet check” of around 380 electric buses is now underway.

It added that the “events of this kind that took place inside our premises” on Wednesday “are very rare”.

On 11 January, a double-decker bus broke out into flames on Wimbledon Hill Road, south west London shortly after 7.20am.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters attended the scene and 25m cordon and road closures are in place, the London Fire Brigade said.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters attended the scene of the rush hour bus fire in Wimbledon on Thursday (@StevenW65432097/PA) (PA Media)

A second electric bus caught fire in North Woolwich, east London the following day, on 12 January.

Following the incidents, Transport for London (TfL) said electric buses on route 200, which runs between Raynes Park and Mitcham, are being “temporarily withdrawn” by operator GoAhead.

Electric buses were introduced to the capital in 2014. There are now around 1,000 zero emission buses in operation across London, of which electric vehicles form a large proportion, according to TfL.