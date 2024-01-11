Double-decker bus bursts into flames as witnesses report huge ‘bang’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An electric double-decker bus burst into flames on Thursday morning, with shocked witnesses reporting a loud ‘bang’ on their commute.

People passing by described the dramatic scenes after the blaze broke out Wimbledon Hill Road shortly after 7.20am.

“We heard a huge bang. We were terrified,” one resident, Max Pashley, told CityAM.

Another witness wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Not what we expect to see on the school run…. Bus on fire - and the fumes are awful….”

In footage and pictures from the scene, the electric bus appears to be the 200 route going from Mitcham to Raynes Park (X/@Ben423952659513/@StevenW65432097)

People have been advised to avoid the area after police, ambulances, and firefighters all rushed to the scene during rush hour.

In footage and pictures from the scene, the electric bus appears to be the 200 route going from Mitcham to Raynes Park.

Electric buses were introduced to the capital in 2014. There are now around 1,000 zero emission buses in operation across London of which electric vehicles form a large proportion of according to TfL.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters attended the scene and 25m cordon and road closures are in place, the London Fire Brigade said.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Part of a double-decker electric bus is alight. A 25-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution and road closures are in place. There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

The London Ambulance Service confirmed no one had been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were called today (11 January) at 7:19am to reports of an incident on Wimbledon Hill Road, Wimbledon. We sent resources to the scene including members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance crew. There were no injuries and our teams were later stood down.”

The Met Police said they called at 7:23am to reports of a bus on fire and said they expect road closures to remain for some time. A spokesperson added: “We thank the local community for their patience and cooperation as emergency services work at the scene”

Earlier, the Merton Police account tweeted: “Please avoid the area of Wimbledon Hill Road this morning. There will be congestion as the road is blocked off in both south and northbound directions.”