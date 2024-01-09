School bus loses control and smashes into cars after skidding on ice

An empty school bus lost control and crashed into multiple parked cars due to icy conditions in Scotland on Monday, 8 January.

Footage shows the Stagecoach bus driving down Chapel Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, when it hits an ice patch and spins out of control, smashing into the back of a car.

It then veers onto the grass before spinning another 180 degrees, hitting a second car and coming to a stop.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the collision, but no one was injured and no passengers were on board the bus.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “There were no passengers on board at the time, and no injuries as a result. Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”