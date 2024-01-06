Woman dies in London flat fire as Met Police probe fatal blaze
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Homerton High Street, Hackney
Police have launched an investigation after a woman died in a flat fire in east London.
Six fire engines and around 30 firefighters responded to a fire on Homerton High Street, Hackney on Saturday morning.
Part of a ground-floor flat was damaged by the blaze. Crews found a woman inside the property, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
London Fire Brigade was called out to the incident at around 8.20am, and the fire was under control about 90 minutes later. Firefighters from Homerton, Leyton, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations attended the fire.
Have you been affected by this incident? Email maira.butt@independent.co.uk
The incident is now under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service. The victim has yet to be named.
A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Sadly a woman has died following a flat fire in Hackney. Six fire engines and around 30 firefighters responded to a fire on Homerton High Street, in a building of five floors.
“Part of a ground floor flat was damaged by the fire. A woman was found in the flat, and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies