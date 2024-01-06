Ten fire engines fill Acton High Street to tackle restaurant blaze

At least ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are on Acton High Street in response to a fire at a restaurant on Saturday, 6 January.

Around half of the property’s basement is alight according to London Fire Brigade, with the cause of the blaze not yet known.

Firefighters were first called at 11:49am, and the incident was under control by 13:57pm.

Acton High Street is closed in both directions, and cars can be seen being diverted away from the fire, with a large number of fire crew on the scene. There is heavy traffic in the area as a result.