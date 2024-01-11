Watch: Moment double-decker bus bursts into flames during London rush hour

An electric double-decker bus burst into flames in London on Thursday morning (11 January), as witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang”.

The incident caused rush hour chaos in the centre of Wimbledon after the vehicle caught fire around 7:20am.

“We heard a huge bang. We were terrified,” a local resident told reporters.

Dramatic footage from the scene shows smoke and flames engulfing the bus as emergency services work close by.

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries but urged motorists to avoid the scene.

“Police were called at 7.23am on Thursday, January 11 to reports of a bus on fire at Wimbledon Hill and Alwyne Road, SW19,” a Scotland Yard spokesperson said.

“There were no reported injuries.”