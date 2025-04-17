MAFS trans star warns UK Supreme Court ruling an ‘excuse to attack us even more’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first trans woman to appear on Married at First Sight UK has voiced her concern that the Supreme Court’s ruling that transgender women are not legally women will be used as an “excuse” to attack the community even more.

On Wednesday, UK Supreme Court judges decided unanimously that Equality Act’s definition of a woman is based on biological sex.- meaning transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) are not considered legally women.

The decision could have wide-ranging consequences for trans women’s rights, including potentially being excluded from services and spaces meant for women.

Ella Morgan, a TV personality and trans campaigner said she was “speechless” when she saw the court’s decision.

“I woke up today and saw my rights as a human being have been taken away,” she told The Independent.

“Since I’ve been in the public eye, I’ve never been scared, but today was the first time I am worried for me and other trans people.”

Ms Morgan, who was the first trans woman to appear on Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK added she was worried the ruling would be used as an “excuse” by some to abuse trans people “more than they already do”, calling the decision “an attack on trans women and their existence.”

She said: “I don’t know how some people will sleep at night when trans people are murdered, assaulted and brutally attacked because of this [ruling].”

Ms Morgan also said she was concerned what the implications of the decision could be on her access to women’s spaces - for example whether she would now be admitted to a female ward in hospital.

However, Ms Morgan said the ruling will not “scare us away” and added: “If people think implementing laws will eradicate trans women, they are wrong.

“We have always existed and will always exist, this will never scare us away and if anything our fight will be stronger.”

Trans rights groups have reacted with dismay to Wednesday’s ruling, warning that it will “exclude trans people wholesale from participating in UK society”.

Transgender rights campaign group TransLucent said: “Many in the trans community will be extremely worried by this decision and its implications”.

“We would like to reassure them that they are still protected from discrimination, victimisation and harassment because of their protected characteristic of gender reassignment,” they added in a statement.

The Supreme Court ruling means that transgender women with a GRC can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

Officials have confirmed the NHS is now looking at updating its official guidance on same-sex wards to reflect the ruling, which currently says trans people “should be accommodated according to their presentation: the way they dress, and the name and pronouns they currently use”.