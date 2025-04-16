Watch moment judges rule on legal definition of a woman in landmark decision

Watch the moment UK Supreme Court judges ruled that the Equality Act’s definition of a woman is based on biological sex on Wednesday, 16 April.

Five judges unanimously decided that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) should not be treated as a woman under the 2010 Equality Act.

The decision came after a challenge presented by the For Women Scotland (FWS) group over the inclusion of transgender women with GRCs in the 50 per cent female quota mandated for public boards in Scotland.

The group’s case against the Scottish Government was rejected by judges in Edinburgh in 2022. Its appeal was allowed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning. Justices unanimously ruled in FWS’s favour.