The father of a woman shot dead in a pub as she celebrated Christmas Eve has given an emotional tribute to his “beautiful” daughter.

Beautician Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head while she celebrated with friends in the Lighthouse Inn pub, Wallasey Village, Wirral.

Nearly a month on from the shooting, her father Tim Edwards broke down in an interview as he said that “Christmas will never be the same” after his daughter’s death.

Mr Edwards told Sky News: “In our situation with the developments, Christmas Day didn’t mean anything, that had gone.

“Christmas will never be a point of celebration for me, ever.”

Mr Edwards said he hoped his daughter’s death will bring change, saying: “I want to see a positive that comes out of this.

“Elle’s name will be used for good in the future. She can’t be forgotten.

“There’s no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else’s future around you is over.

“It’s dead simple. It’s absolutely pointless and it solves nothing.”

Elle, 26, was a popular local beautician “with a heart of gold” (PA Media)

Elle’s death was the fifth shooting in the Merseyside area since August last year.

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with the murder of Ms Edwards and a trial date has been set for 7 June.

Mr Edwards said the memories of his late daughter “just keep you going, they keep your mind flowing”.

“The good memories spur you on, I can even hear her laugh. It’s emotional and it’s horrible, it really is horrible, but hopefully those memories will never fade,” he said.

Ms Edwards’s funeral will take place on 25 January, with hundreds expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

On his daughter’s funeral, Mr Edwards said: “It’s going to be terrible isn’t it? It’s not going to be nice. But it’s part of the process and it’s something that has to be done.

“And then we move on to the next thing and keep going. But she will always be here. She’ll never leave me. She’ll live on forever.”

The suspect charged with Elle’s murder is expected to enter his plea on April 17. (Getty Images)

Mr Edwards said the fact his daughter died at 26 is the “hardest part” because she had her life ahead of her.

“She was just getting going. She had her focus, she had her own ambitions, and she was achieving them and everything was set in place for her and it was just taken away, and that’s sad,” he said.