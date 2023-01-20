Andrew Tate in prison for another month as Romanian police extend detention

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Romanian court has extended the police custody of influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan until 27 February.

The pair are being held on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape, which they deny.

Detectives investigating the claims against Mr Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest.

Romanian authorities said that 29 assets – including luxury vehicles, watches and cash – had been taken in a raid on his compound in the capital.

On Saturday several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were seen being taken from Mr Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, to be transported to a storage location.

A judge has now ruled they will be kept in prison for a further 30 days while police build their case.

The reasons for this extension will be given in a written statement later.

More follows