Andrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape allegations

Andrew Tate, along with his brother, Tristan, have been arrested in Romania following a raid on their house in Bucharest.

Charges against the pair involve an alleged human trafficking case, and rape.

The brothers have been under investigation since April, but could be seen being led away today.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said, according to Reuters.

