Elon Musk called for a change of government in the UK and railed against the “woke mind virus” as he spoke at Tommy Robinson’s rally in London.

The X owner claimed a “dissolution of Parliament” is needed and said “massive uncontrolled migration” was contributing to the “destruction of Britain” in comments via video link.

He also told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey criticised the appearance, saying the UK’s democracy is “too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons”.

The Tesla boss has waded into British politics before, notably when he started a war of words with the UK government over the grooming gangs scandal. He has also criticised the UK’s Online Safety Act, calling the legislation a threat to free speech.

He had a warm relationship with Nigel Farage, and there were even rumours he could channel a donation to his party before Mr Musk called for the Reform UK leader to be replaced during a dispute over his support for Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson speaks during the Unite the Kingdom march, which was attended by 110,000 people ( AP )

The tech billionaire appeared at the rally on Saturday after Ben Habib, the former deputy of Reform UK who now leads Advance UK, a political party Robinson has joined.

In conversation with Robinson, Mr Musk said: “I think there’s something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration.

“A failure by the government to protect innocent people including children who are getting gang-raped. It’s unreal the Government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens which is a fundamental duty of government.”

He called for a change of government in Britain.

He said: “You can’t – we don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it’s too long.

“Something’s got to be done. There’s got to be a dissolution of Parliament and a new vote held.”

open image in gallery Nine people were arrested by police after officers were punched and kicked

Mr Musk was interviewed by Robinson and appeared on a screen on stage so protesters could watch.

Around 110,000 people were estimated by police to have gathered in Whitehall, London, for the “Unite the Kingdom” event, which faced counter-protests by around 5,000 anti-racism campaigners.

At the end of the interview, Robinson said: “Not only are we in the fight right now, but we’re on the advance thanks to free speech being fought for, for us, by Elon Musk.”

Mr Musk said that the British public are “scared to exercise their free speech”.

He said he wanted to appeal to “British common sense” and “the reasonable centre, the people who ordinarily wouldn’t get involved in politics”.

“My message is to them: if this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice,” he added.

“You’re in a fundamental situation here. Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you.

“You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth, I think.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed posted on X: “Our democracy is too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons.

“Elon Musk doesn’t care about the British people or our rights. He only cares about himself and his ego.”