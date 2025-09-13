Police and protesters clash at ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally

Police and protesters clashed at a rally organised by far-right figure Tommy Robinson in London on Saturday, September 13.

Metropolitan Police wrote in a social media post that a crowd of ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protesters attempted to enter a sterile area on Whitehall in place to keep protesters away from ‘Stand Up To Racism’ counter-protests.

“Officers were attacked with projectiles and have had to use force to avoid their cordon being breached,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

More than 110,000 people are estimated to have attended the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march, while around 5,000 people attended Stand Up To Racism counter-protests.