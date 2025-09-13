London protests live: Thousands gather for Tommy Robinson ‘Unite the kingdom’ march and counter-demonstrations
Some 1,600 police officers deployed in the capital by the Met ahead of major demonstration
Huge crowds have gathered in central London for a march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and anti-racism counter protests.
More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed in the capital in a bid to prevent clashes as thousands arrived at the march Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, organised.
A counter-protest, dubbed March Against Fascism, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), is also due to take place in the city on Saturday.
More than a hundred people have already gathered outside Russell Square before the counter-protest.
Meanwhile men carrying Union and St George’s cross flags were seen sitting outside central London pubs, while others carrying cans of alcohol walked towards the start point of Robinson’s march which will begin near Waterloo Bridge to march towards the southern end of Whitehall.
Attendees are expected to hear from speakers including Canadian psychologist and political commentator Jordan Peterson and Katie Hopkins.
Scotland Yard said barriers will be in place to keep a large “sterile area” between the two groups, with officers deployed there and on surrounding roads to “minimise the risk of disorder” if the groups were to come together.
Crowds shout anti-Starmer chants in London
Hundreds of people were gathered outside Blackfriars station and lined along Blackfriars Bridge before Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally.
Pockets of the crowd started chanting “f**k you Starmer” while many were wearing or holding England and Union flags
London Underground trains heading towards the station were packed with people seemingly on the way to the demonstration.
Watch: Thousands turn out for Tommy Robinson rally in central London
Counter protesters gather for anti-racism march
More than a hundred people have gathered outside Russell Square before the March Against Fascism counter-protest.
People milled around with placards that said “refugees welcome” and “oppose Tommy Robinson”, and chants of “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” started at around 11:20am.
The SUTR protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.
The march will be led by hundreds of women, SUTR said, including independent MP Diane Abbott.
Eight police vans – from Warwickshire Police, West Midlands Police and the Metropolitan Police – lined Woburn Street which runs alongside the square.
1,600 police officers deployed in London
More than 1,600 officers have been deployed in London on Saturday, including 500 brought in from other forces.
Around 1,000 officers will be responsible for ensuring that two demonstrations in central London take place safely, the Metropolitan Police said.
Both demonstrations will be separated by barriers with a “sterile area” to minimise the risk of clashes between the groups.
Five Premier League football matches are also set to take place on Saturday, including derbies between West Ham and Tottenham, and Brentford and Chelsea.
Thousands gather in London for Tommy Robinson rally and counter-protest
Thousands of people have gathered in London for a rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
The “Unite the Kingdom” event takes place in Whitehall on Saturday afternoon but huge crowds have already massed near Waterloo Station with people wearing and waving union flags and the St George cross.
Meanwhile, a counter-protest, dubbed March Against Fascism, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), is also due to take place in the city on Saturday.
The SUTR protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.
The march will be led by hundreds of women, SUTR said, including independent MP Diane Abbott.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments