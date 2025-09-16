London protests latest: Starmer says rally sent ‘shiver’ through UK as Musk lashes out at call for sanctions
Sir Keir Starmer said the trouble that broke out at the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march was more than ‘just very bad behaviour’
Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration, saying it sent a “shiver” through the UK.
The prime minister is also facing demands to sanction Elon Musk – who has now lashed out at the calls – after the tech billionaire called for the dissolution of parliament in comments to the up to 150,000 demonstrators on Saturday.
The X and Tesla owner’s speech at the London rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson – in which he also told protesters to “either fight back or you die” – has been denounced as “inappropriate” and “disgusting”.
In an interview with Channel 4 News on Monday, Sir Keir described the demonstration as “plastic patriotism”, adding that it had been more than “just very bad behaviour”.
He said: “It sent a shiver through so many of our communities who now feel more scared than they did before. I understand that.”
On Sunday, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey wrote to the prime minister, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and UK Reform leader Nigel Farage, urging them to join him in “condemning Mr Musk's dangerous remarks inciting violence ” and to consider sanctions against Musk.
The tech billionaire has now hit back, calling Mr Davey a “craven coward”.
Davey responds to Musk's lashing out at him
Ed Davey has responded to Elon Musk’s lashing out at him.
The Lib Dem leader said: “Elon Musk called me a ‘craven coward’ this morning, because I called out his deeply dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric calling for violence on our streets over the weekend – telling protestors to ‘fight back or die’ and to overthrow the government.”
Unite the Kingdom protesters clash with police at rally
Musk hits back at Davey's call for sanctions
Elon Musk has hit back at Ed Davey after the Liberal Democrat leader called for sanctions against the tech billionaire.
Musk called Mr Davey a “craven coward” in response to the MP’s letter, which urged Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage to join him in condemnation of the X owner.