Emergency alert test – live: Government reveals why phone users received alarm at different times
While alert was scheduled for 3pm, some got it early and others did not receive a message at all
Moment emergency alert test goes off at London Marathon
Millions of people across the UK received the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system on Sunday.
While the alert was scheduled to go out at 3pm, some users reported receiving the message a minute or so early.
Some others said their phone did not display the message or make a sound.
The Independent understands it happened because the alert had to go through different infrastructure used by mobile operators – which don’t all operate at the same speed.
A government source said they always expected it to be “around 3pm” because of the differences in the operators’ networks.
Customers on the Three mobile phone network were among those to report not receiving the communication test.
In a statement the company said it is aware a number of customers did not receive the alert, and it is working with the government to prevent this in the future.
The Cabinet Office said it would be reviewing the outcome of the UK-wide test of the new emergency alert system.
Government reveals why phone users received alarm at different times
Millions of people across the country received the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system today.
While the alert was scheduled to go out at 3pm, many mobile phone users complained that they received the alert at 2.59pm – startling or scaring them because it went off earlier than expected.
The Independent understands it happened because the alert had to go through different infrastructure used by mobile operators – which don’t all operate at the same speed.
A government source said they always expected it to be “around 3pm” because of the differences in the operators’ networks.
Meanwhile, some Britons said they received the alert after 3pm, while others did not receive it at all.
Customers on the Three mobile phone network were among those to report not receiving the communication test.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the company said it is aware a number of customers did not receive the alert, and it is working with the government to prevent this in the future.
The Cabinet Office said it would be reviewing the outcome of the UK-wide test of the new emergency alert system.
Martha McHardy reports:
Emergency alert: Why did phone users get test at different times
While the alert was scheduled to go out at 3pm, many mobile phone users complained that they received the alert at 2.59pm
Awkward moment BBC newsreader’s interview interrupted by emergency alert test live on air
A BBC newsreader was forced to contend with the government’s 10-second emergency alert test going off early mid-interview.
Read more:
Awkward moment BBC newsreader’s interview interrupted by emergency alert test
Broadcaster then cuts to ‘live shots now up and down the country’ showing people largely unperturbed by alert
Why did I get an emergency alert on my phone and what is it for?
Millions of phones across the UK sounded with a siren on Sunday as part of a test for a new national emergency alert system.
The loud alarm was planned to ring at 3pm on all devices that were using 4G and 5G networks in the UK.
The alert rang for 10 seconds and displayed a message notifying phone users that no action was needed in response to the test.
Here’s all you need to know about the emergency alert on your phone:
Why did I get an emergency alert on my phone and what is it for?
What does the emergency alert sound like?
ICYMI: Emergency government alert goes off across the UK amid reports of delays
Government releases statement after first ever emergency alert test
The government has released a statement after millions of people across the country received the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system today.
A UK government spokesman said: “We have effectively completed the test of the UK-wide Emergency Alerts system, the biggest public communications exercise of its kind ever done.
“We are working with mobile network operators to review the outcome and any lessons learned.”
Watch: Moment emergency alert test goes off at London Marathon
Voices: I’m a survivor of domestic abuse – here’s why the government’s emergency alert poses a threat
My abuser prevented me from using a phone, and I know that if he’d ever caught me using a secret phone, there would have been severe repercussions.
Read the full story:
Opinion: Why today’s emergency alert is dangerous for domestic abuse victims
My abuser prevented me from using a phone, and I know that if he’d ever caught me using a secret phone, there would have been severe repercussions
Review announced into emergency alert system
A review will be conducted to find out why some mobile phones did not receive the test of a new national emergency alert system on Sunday.
The Cabinet Office said the “vast majority of compatible phones” received the alert as part of what was said to be the biggest public communications exercise carried out in the UK.
But the Government department said it was aware that the 10-second alarm and message notification was not delivered to some mobile phones.
Customers on the Three mobile phone network were among those to report not receiving the communication test.
The network provider said it would be working with the UK Government to understand what had happened.
Three responds after phone users complain they did not receive emergency alert
In a statement, a Three spokesperson said: “We are aware that a number of customers have not received the test alert.
“We are working closely with the government to understand why and ensure it doesn’t happen when the system is in use.”
Why did some people get the emergency alert one minute early?
While the alert was scheduled to go out at 3pm, many mobile phone users complained that they received the alert at 2.59pm – startling or scaring them because it went off earlier than expected.
The Independent understands it happened because the alert had to go through different infrastructure used by mobile operators – which don’t all operate at the same speed.
A government source said they always expected it to be “around 3pm” because of the differences in the operators’ networks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies