Government reveals why phone users received alarm at different times

Millions of people across the UK received the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system on Sunday.

While the alert was scheduled to go out at 3pm, some users reported receiving the message a minute or so early.

Some others said their phone did not display the message or make a sound.

The Independent understands it happened because the alert had to go through different infrastructure used by mobile operators – which don’t all operate at the same speed.

A government source said they always expected it to be “around 3pm” because of the differences in the operators’ networks.

Customers on the Three mobile phone network were among those to report not receiving the communication test.

In a statement the company said it is aware a number of customers did not receive the alert, and it is working with the government to prevent this in the future.

The Cabinet Office said it would be reviewing the outcome of the UK-wide test of the new emergency alert system.