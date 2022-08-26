Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A campaign group is calling for mass direct action in a bid to force energy companies to bear more of the brunt of record-high gas and electricity costs this winter.

Don’t Pay UK is urging on people to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October to coincide with energy regulator Ofgem lifting the energy price cap once again.

It has now been confirmed that typical customer on a standard tariff will be charged £3,549 per year from that date, an 80 per cent increase from the the £1,971 announced in April.

That means households across the country be another £1,578 worse off at a time when many can ill afford it, with inflation also rocketing to 10.1 per cent and driving up the price of essential goods while wages stagnate, leaving millions in dire straits and facing a slide into fuel poverty, with some quite literally forced to choose between heating and eating as the long nights draw in.

But the campaign group, as well as debt advice charities, have warned that taking part in the protest does carry some risk.

Who are they?

The founders of Don’t Pay UK describe the collective is an unfunded “genuine grassroots movement” of unpaid volunteers that was started by a group of friends.

Its members are hoping that millions of people will withhold their payments to force energy firms to lower their energy charges.

What do they want?

The group hopes to mobilise a “strong and powerful movement” that would see people in Britain effectively going on “strike” to demand action on the energy crisis.

How many people are backing it?

More than 100,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct debits on the day of the proposed direct action, according to the campaign.

Don’t Pay UK is hoping that “millions” of people ultimately withhold their payments to the energy firms, as the action will “only go ahead with the non-payment strike” if it has “power in numbers”.

But it adds that, if the action does go ahead, customers on pre-payment meters should not participate because their supply of energy will end as soon as their credit runs out.

What are the dangers of not paying the bills?

A number of debt advice charities have warned against the non-payment of energy bills.

Citizens Advice said there were some safeguards for customers but they remain vulnerable to falling into debt if they withhold payments.

Stepchange has also warned of potentially serious consequences for those who refuse to pay their bills, such as suppliers enlisting debt collection agencies to retrieve what they consider to be their dues.

However, as gas and electricity bills are classed as priority bills, there is a higher threshold for missed or late payments before companies can take action against customers.

Richard Lane, Stepchange director of external affairs, said: “Your supplier can also remove the meter and cut off your supply, but fortunately this is incredibly rare.”

Don’t Pay UK says that “it’ll be extremely difficult for energy suppliers” to cut off energy supply “on a mass scale” but admitted that “it is possible”.

It added that energy firms have to offer other options after 28 days of non-payment – such as the possible installation of a pre-payment meter and the repayment of any debt through a payment plan – before it applies for a warrant in court to impose a cut-off.

A company can cut off supply for those with smart energy meters but they will first need to visit the homes to assess the residents’ personal circumstances and the potential impact of disconnection.