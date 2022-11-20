New energy use campaign aims to save homeowners £400

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons will be advised to turn down their thermostats by 2C as part of a public information campaign on energy efficiency that ministers hope will save households around £400 a year, it has been reported.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, confirmed in his autumn statement on Thursday that help with energy bills will continue next year but become less generous than current levels.

Sky-high energy bills are being fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and will remain above average with the colder winter months fast approaching and people spending more time indoors.

If followed, officials believe the measures outlined in the campaign, to be launched before Christmas, could reduce the country’s usage by around 15 per cent, cutting an estimated £28bn from the national bill.

People will be advised to turn down their thermostats to save energy and money (PA Wire)

The Sunday Times reported that people will also be encouraged to reduce the flow rate of their boilers and install energy-efficient lightbulbs under the plans to be announced by Grant Shapps, the business, energy and industrial strategy secretary.

A senior government source told the paper that “most families can reduce their energy consumption by 15 to 20 per cent by smarter energy usage and insulation — so we need them to take responsibility for that”.

The government has announced a package of measures to help with the cost of living crisis, including a one-off £400 discount on energy bills for all households.

Mr Hunt said in his statement that the Energy Price Guarantee - which limits the unit cost of gas and electricity - will continue for another 12 months, but that the cap will rise to £3,000.

No decisions have been taken on what will happen with the scheme beyond March 2024 but it is understood that Mr Hunt wants it to end, The Sunday Times said.

The public information campaign plan would mark another government U-turn and is in stark contrast to the position of Liz Truss’s administration.

The former prime minister was ideologically opposed to public information campaigns because she believed that government should not be in the business of telling or advising people how to live their lives.

In an autumn statement designed to rein in inflation and restore financial stability, Mr Hunt also deployed stealth taxes totalling £25bn and £30bn of cuts to public services to fill a £55bn gap in the government’s books.

He also set a course for austerity in public services such as police, transport and local government, providing no extra cash to offset soaring inflation for the next three years and slashing expected increases in the following three by £36bn.