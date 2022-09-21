Timeline of energy cap increases as bills surge by 80% in six months

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New measures to help businesses cope with soaring energy costs have been announced by the government.

Energy bills for firms, charities and the public sector are to be capped for six months from October.

It comes after prime minister Liz Truss also announced an energy price guarantee for households that would ensure no household pays more than £2,500 in energy bills.

Ofgem announced the energy price cap would increase by 80% in October (PA Wire)

The proposals are in response to the devastating cost of living crisis which has seen utility bills catapulted to eye-watering figures as UK regulator Ofgem continues to announce increases in energy price caps.

People protest outside the Ofgem HQ in Canary Wharf (PA Wire)

The most recent rise in energy price cap came at the end of August, with an increase of 80 per cent confirmed for the average household.

Here is a timeline on Ofgem’s energy price cap announcements in the past two years:

February 2019

In February 2019, Ofgem announced the cap would increase from April by £117 to £1,254.

It said the pre-payment meter cap would increase by £106.

August 2019

The regulator announced a decrease in the default tariff cap and the pre-payment meter.

The default tariff was reduced by £75 to £1,179 while the pre-payment meter by £25 to £1,217.

Energy bills have catapulted in recent months with the worst feared still to come (PA Wire)

February 2020

Another decrease was seen in this month by one per cent for both meter and tariff caps by one per cent.

The default tariff went down to £1,162 while the pre-payment meter decreased to £1,200.

August 2020

Ofgem introduced new lower levels of typical electricity consumption to calculate the price cap annual bill equivalent figures.

The regulator announced the default tariff cap would reduce by seven per cent from £1,126 to £1,042 for 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021.

From 1 October, the default tariff cap also included a new cap level for prepayment meter customers.

Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station (PA Wire)

February 2021

After months of decreases, Ofgem announced that both price caps would increase from April 2021.

The price cap for default tariffs went up by £96 to £1,138 while pre-payment meters increased by £86 to £1,156.

August 2021

Ofgem announced both caps would increase from October 2021.

Default tariff customers would see an increase equated to £139 to £1,277 and a rise of £153 to £1,306 for pre-payment customers.

February 2022

This year saw the biggest jumps in the energy price cap increases. It started in February with an increase that would affect 22 million customers.

Energy price cap increases announced by Ofgem hit unaffordable amounts in 2022 (PA Wire)

The average customer on a default tariff paying by direct debit would see a £693 rise to £1,971 from April 2022.

For a prepayment customer, an increase of £708 to £2,017 was to be expected.

August 2022

On 26 August, an announcement was made that the energy price cap would increase by £1,578 to £3,549 per year from 1 October 2022 for the average household on direct debit.

This is an 80 per cent increase in payment.

For the prepayment meter, the cap would increase by £1,591 to £3,608.

The shocking rise in the energy price cap triggered a response from the government after widespread demand for action.