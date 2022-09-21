Cost of living news – live: Businesses’ energy bills to be capped from October, says Truss
Government urged to provide ‘clarity’ as firms warn of support ending in ‘cliff edge’
Businesses will see their energy bills capped for six months from October, Liz Truss has announced, in a major intervention to ease the cost-of-living crisis.
The move will the expected wholesale price of energy in half, and the prime minister said that pubs and shops would be offered support extending beyond March.
With many firms bracing for their bills to rise by 500 per cent, Liz Truss’s government had been urged to act, having promised businesses equivalent support to the £2,500 price cap already announced for households.
Ministers had previously said that firms, schools, hospitals, charities and other non-domestic consumers would be covered by the scheme, following warnings of the devastating impact on the economy if they fail to act.
Business leaders had pleaded for the support not to “result in a cliff edge after six months”, as Tory MPs warned the scale of the package would have to be “huge” if the government is to save the high street.
Shops and pubs will receive longer-term support, Truss says
Liz Truss said the government’s package of support to protect firms from soaring energy bills will apply from 1 October and will make sure businesses “are able to get through the winter”.
The government will cap energy bills for businesses for six months, cutting the expected wholesale price in half.
Ms Truss said shops and pubs will benefit from support with their energy bills beyond the initial six-month scope of the scheme, adding: “We know that businesses are very concerned about the level of their energy bills.
“That’s why we are putting in place a scheme for business that will be equivalent to the scheme for households to make sure that businesses are able to get through the winter.
“We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that.”
Breaking: Business energy bills to be capped for 6 months, government confirms
Kwarteng’s mini-budget dealt blow as debt interest bill sees government borrowing hit new August record
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been dealt a blow ahead of his mini-Budget as official figures revealed that government borrowing in August was nearly double the £6bn forecasted by the Office for Budget Responsibility.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday that soaring inflation saw the interest on government debt jump by 22 per cent year-on-year to £8.2bn last month – the highest August figure since monthly records began in April 1997.
Government borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, hit £11.8bn in August – £2.6bn below the same month last year, but far higher than the £6.5bn expected by most economists. The figure also represented a £6.5bn surge from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Hebrides hotel owner says energy bill rises would force him to more than triple his prices
A hotel owner has described being quoted a 377.66 per cent increase in his energy bills which “would probably most likely have finished us off”.
Guy Adams, who runs the Isle of Barra Beach Hotel in the Hebrides, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It would not have just been that one bill, all our suppliers would have been getting roughly the same.
“The charges would have gone to such an extent where at present our cheapest room rate is £110 per night, we would have had to raise that to £415 per night - literally that would be the cheapest rate and there just aren’t people who would pay that sort of money.”
He added “what the government isn’t allowing for” is that his seasonal hotel will close at the end of this month and he is in an “absolutely impossible situation” to set prices for bookings for when it is due to reopen in May.
He told the programme: “The fact that it is going to be reviewed in six months is not practical and also it will still take the rates up considerably more than people would be prepared to pay. They will be paying rates they would expect to pay in London. They will not be paying rates they expect to pay in the Hebrides.”
Biden lashes out over ‘trickle-down economics'
Joe Biden lashed out at “trickle-down economics” yesterday, ahead of a meeting with Liz Truss at the UN summit in New York.
In a message on Twitter ahead of the talks, Mr Biden said: “I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out.”
It came as Ms Truss told reporters atop the Empire State Building that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has the report here:
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
US president attacks ‘trickle down’ economics, as PM admits her tax cuts will benefit rich most
Minister denies Truss government’s approach is ‘trickle-down economics’ after Biden remarks
A day after US president Joe Biden attacked “trickle-down economics” ahead of his meeting with Liz Truss, a UK government minister has insisted that tax-cutting policies will help everyone.
Gillian Keegan said on Wednesday morning that the government did not “believe” Mr Biden’s comments were based on the UK economy, but instead on domestic opposition he faces in the US, and insisted there was “no way you could describe our approach as ‘trickle-down’.
Asked how letting bankers have bigger bonuses helps people struggling to pay their bills, the Foreign Office minister told BBC Breakfast: “It does help everybody to be pro-growth and pro-business.
“Of course, the packages that we have there are just exactly for those situations that you have described - people who are concerned, people who are, you know, looking at the rising cost and thinking how are they going to manage. That’s why we’ve put this considerable package in place already to freeze bills and there’s also additional support that was already in place beyond that as well for certain groups.”
She added: “We can’t just sit there and, you know, just leave it there, because we do have to look at what’s next and how we get our economy moving again.”
Liz Truss to ‘announce stamp duty cut in mini-budget’
The government is reportedly planning to cut stamp duty in a mini-budget later this week as Liz Truss attempts to drive growth.
The plans set to be unveiled by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday are said to be aimed at stimulate further growth in the property market and helping more young people buy their first home.
Whitehall sources told The Times that stamp duty cuts were the “rabbit” in the mini-budget, and government officials had been working on the plans for more than a month.
But former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron warned the move would make the housing crisis “even worse” in his Cumbria constituency, by giving “an extra incentive for people to buy homes they don’t need, pushing them even further out of reach for those who do need them”.
My colleague Tom Batchelor has more details:
Liz Truss to ‘announce stamp duty cut in mini-budget’
Move comes as average UK house price leapt by 15.5 per cent annually in July
Rees-Mogg’s package ‘must not leave firms on cliff-edge’, business leader warns
The government’s new energy bills support “must not result in a cliff-edge after six months”, a business chief has said.
Tina McKenzie of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) told The Independent: “Energy help must not result in a cliff-edge after six months.”
She also warned there are “no such things as ‘vulnerable sectors’ and ‘non-vulnerable sectors’ when it comes to these energy hikes”.
Michael Kill, chief executive of Night Time Industries Association, which has warned that seven in 10 pubs will close this winter without an urgent rescue package, said: “Without a very clear understanding of how this works, many will go over the edge in the next couple of months.”
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin and political correspondent Adam Forrest have the full report:
Business energy bills could be capped from next month
Independent pubs among those who will get longer-term support, Liz Truss indicated
Only a ‘huge’ support package will save high street – and the government, warns Tory MP
The support package from Jacob Rees-Mogg’s department is “going to have to be huge” to save the high street – and the Conservative government, a Tory MP has warned.
While one senior Tory MP said that businesses “have to be able to see the cavalry coming over the hill”, another told The Independent that the support package “is going to have to be enough to save the high street and save consumers and businesses.
“It is going to have to be huge,” he said, adding: “If it is, it also might just save the Conservative government.”
Government’s cost of living support packages ‘almost a panic reaction’, IFS chief says
The energy support packages for households and businesses are “something of almost a panic reaction,” the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said.
Speaking as the government prepares to release details of a major support package for businesses facing soaring energy bills, Paul Johnson told the BBC’s Today show: “I think something like this was inevitable.
“Some businesses were seeing their energy bills going up by five times – or certainly that was likely to happen from October. Just as households were going to need some protection, so were businesses.
“I think one of the positive things about the business announcement is that they appear to be looking at reviewing this and coming back with something more targeted in six months’ time.
“I rather wish they had done the same for households because for households and for businesses this is something of almost a panic reaction.
“You have got to do something and the only thing that they can do immediately is protect everybody, whereas in the medium term if this goes on we really want something that is more targeted.”
