Energy suppliers given three weeks to explain ‘excessive direct debit hikes’

Some energy suppliers have excessively hiked customers’ direct debit payments beyond what is required, the business secretary has said as he gave them a three-week deadline to explain themselves or face “substantial fines”.

Household energy bills have soared in the UK after the regulator Ofgem raised its price cap by 54 per cent in April in response to a record rise in wholesale gas prices - bringing an average increase of £693.

But the regulator warned a fortnight later that it had seen “troubling signs” of “bad practices” by some suppliers, including potentially “increasing direct debit payments by more than is necessary”, amid reports that some customers have seen their payments double – or even triple.

In a blog post on 14 April, Ofgem’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, said there were also concerns regarding some suppliers’ “troubling” treatment of vulnerable customers when they fall into difficulties, and of firms potentially “directing customers to tariffs that may not be in their best interest”.

Mr Brearley said Ofgem was commissioning a series of market compliance reviews that would include “stricter supervision of how direct debits are handled” by suppliers and ensure they are “held to higher standards for overall performance on customer service and protecting vulnerable customers”.

Upping the ante on Tuesday afternoon, Kwasi Kwarteng outright accused some suppliers of “increasing direct debits beyond what is required” – and said some could face “substantial fines”.

He said: “Some energy suppliers have been increasing direct debits beyond what is required.

“I can confirm Ofgem has today issued compliance reviews. Suppliers have three weeks to respond. The regulator will not hesitate to swiftly enforce compliance, including issuing substantial fines.”

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 3 May 2022 Alex Kelly from Eden Architectural Conservation cleans a gargoyle on the north doorway at Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, as part of conservation maintenance PA UK news in pictures 2 May 2022 People enjoy theme park rides at a funfair at Small Heath Park in Birmingham, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr PA UK news in pictures 1 May 2022 England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against England’s Judd Trump during day sixteen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield PA UK news in pictures 30 April 2022 Visitors record images amongst azalea and rhododendron blossom in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 29 April 2022 A giant puppet, controlled by four people, called Gnomus, the Caretaker of the Earth, performs at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 28 April 2022 The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in a TV studio during a visit to the BBC World Service at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to mark it's 90th year and to thank staff and learn how they are continuing their operations across Ukraine, Russia and Afghanistan PA UK news in pictures 27 April 2022 Trafalgar Square in central London is covered in plants and flowers at the launch of an initiative to rewild and protect 2 million hectares of land. The temporary installation, which is made up of over 6000 plants, flowers, and trees, aims to raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity in urban spaces, with visitors to the site invited to pick up and rehome one of the plants PA UK news in pictures 26 April 2022 One of the Liverbirds that sits atop of the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, is illuminated just before the sun rises over the city PA UK news in pictures 25 April 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson paints over the white line of the centre circle during a visit to Bury FC at their Gigg Lane ground in Bury, Greater Manchester Getty UK news in pictures 24 April 2022 A lone Grenadier Guard during the Dawn Service commemorating Anzac Day at the New Zealand Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, London PA UK news in pictures 23 April 2022 Killy Cavendish during St George's Day celebrations in London's Trafalgar Square PA UK news in pictures 22 April 2022 A demonstrator holds a pink smoke flare billowing over members of Extinction Rebellion staging a protest against the use of and investment in fossil fuel, outside offices of Vanguard Asset Management on Earth Day in the City of London Reuters UK news in pictures 21 April 2022 The Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), the City of London's Reserve Army Regiment, fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute at the Tower of London to mark the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II PA UK news in pictures 20 April 2022 Stella Morris the wife of Julian Assange talks to the media outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was formally issued with an order for extradition to the US to face espionage charges PA UK news in pictures 19 April 2022 Sunrise behind the Bass Rock off the East Lothian coast near North Berwick PA UK news in pictures 18 April 2022 Riders dressed as knights take part in the International Jousting Tournament, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, northern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 17 April 2022 Cyclists take part in MacAvalanche, a mass start mountain bike race through the snow, descending over 900m from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range near Fort William PA UK news in pictures 16 April 2022 Zara Tindall riding Classicals Euro Star takes part in the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 15 April 2022 People on the beach in Bournemouth. Good Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, experts have predicted, ahead of "very pleasant" spring conditions over the Easter weekend PA UK news in pictures 14 April 2022 Migrants arrive at Dover port after being picked up in the channel by the border force Getty UK news in pictures 13 April 2022 A demonstrator is carried away by police outside the Department for Business in London after protesting against oil and gas production PA UK news in pictures 12 April 2022 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) arrive for a meeting at Young People’s Futures, a charity investing in the future of Scotland’s young people, as part of a campaign visit in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 11 April 2022 Studio supervisor Emma Meehan adds the final touches to a waxwork of US drag queen RuPaul at the unveiling at Madame Tussauds of the latest waxwork in Blackpool AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 10 April 2022 People take part in a protest outside Downing Street in London, over transgender people not being included in plans to ban conversion therapy PA UK news in pictures 9 April 2022 Eventual winner Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen take the water-jump during the Grand National Steeple Chase on the final day of the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpoo AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 8 April 2022 Police officers work to remove activists from Extinction Rebellion who were hanging from suspension cords beside a giant banner that reads “End fossil fuels now”, as they stage a protest on Tower Bridge, east London, which has been closed to traffic PA UK news in pictures 7 April 2022 Lorries queued in Operation Brock on the M20 near Ashford in Kent as freight delays continue at the Port of Dover, in Kent, where P&O ferry services remain suspended after the company sacked 800 workers without notice PA UK news in pictures 6 April 2022 Performer Martti Peltonen stands beneath a chocolate easter egg as it is shattered by a crossbow bolt during a photocall for Circus Vegas in Old Deer Park, Richmond, at the start of their first British tour in over four years PA UK news in pictures 5 April 2022 New street art which has appeared in Leith, Edinburgh, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The mural features a Nightingale, the official national bird of Ukraine, against the country’s flag PA UK news in pictures 4 April 2022 Ai-Da, an ultra-realistic robot named after Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer, paints an image during a photocall in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 April 2022 Cambridge women’s team celebrate after winning the 76th Women’s Boat Race on the River Thames in London PA UK news in pictures 2 April 2022 People protest against the rising cost of living outside Downing Street in London Reuters UK news in pictures 1 April 2022 Freight and passenger queues waiting to check in at the Port of Dover, Kent, as some ferry services remain suspended at the Port of Dover following P&O Ferries sacking of 800 seafarers without notice PA UK news in pictures 31 March 2022 A soldier of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment falls off a horse during a practice to participate in the state ceremonial surrounding this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Hyde Park in London AP UK news in pictures 30 March 2022 Sheep in snow on Shetland SWNS UK news in pictures 29 March 2022 Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of York arrive at a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London PA UK news in pictures 28 March 2022 Performers including dancers from Ukraine rehearse the finale as Blackpool Tower Circus prepares to reopen following £1 Million renovation Getty UK news in pictures 27 March 2022 Re-enactors in the grounds of Bolton Castle near to Leyburn in North Yorkshire, watch as re-enactors bring alive the story of the Battle of Towton, which took place on March 29th, 1461 at a small village near to York called Towton PA UK news in pictures 26 March 2022 Early morning swimmers play with a ball in the sea at Cullercoats Bay on the north east coast of England PA UK news in pictures 25 March 2022 A view of lorries queued on the A20 near Dover in Kent as freight delays continue at the Port of Dover where P&O ferry services remain suspended after the company sacked 800 workers without notice last week PA UK news in pictures 24 March 2022 A group of people thought to be migrants are are guided up the beach after being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard the RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel PA UK news in pictures 23 March 2022 John Shipton, father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, walks with his son’s partner Stella Moris as they leave from Belmarsh Prison in London where Moris was set to marry Julian Assange AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 March 2022 A pedestrian looks at cherry blossom trees in Battersea Park, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 21 March 2022 People walk by daffodils and flowering cherry blossom in War Memorial Park in Coventry PA UK news in pictures 20 March 2022 The Druid Order Spring Equinox ceremony held at Tower Hill Terrace in London. The druids hold a ceremony celebrating the rise of the light. Ceridwen, the earth mother, brings token seeds which are symbolically sown around a circle. The concern of The Druid Order is with the evolution of humanity in harmony with the universe and to teach through open meetings, ceremonies, meditation and ritual PA UK news in pictures 19 March 2022 People take part in the “Stand up to Racism” march in central London to mark UN Anti-Racism Day PA UK news in pictures 18 March 2022 A dog walker on Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 17 March 2022 Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents a traditional sprig of shamrock to the mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, Irish Wolfhound dog Turlough Mor known as Seamus - and his handler drummer Adam Walsh during a St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, south west of London. AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 16 March 2022 Lenny Boyd, 5, explores the sunflowers during a preview for Van Gogh Alive, an immersive, multi-sensory art experience combining high-definition projections of Van Gogh’s paintings with digital surround sound and aromas of Provence, at the Festival Square, in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 15 March 2022 Racegoers in the crowd watch the runners and riders in action as Brazil and jockey Mark Walsh win the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on day one of the Cheltenham Festival PA

Dozens of energy suppliers have collapsed in the UK in the space of little more than a year, leaving behind millions of customers, and potentially adding billions of pounds to the cost of energy bills.

But Mr Brearley claimed last month that “one of the root causes of the failures of many of those suppliers” is related to the way that they have managed the money paid to them by customers.

The Ofgem chief accused some firms of using customer credit balances “to prop up their finances, enabling them to follow more risky business models with reduced financial resilience and higher likelihood of failure”.

A spokesperson for Energy UK, which represents energy companies, told the BBC on Tuesday: “Suppliers are required to set [direct debits] at a fair and reasonable level based on the customer’s individual circumstances, taking into account factors like previous energy use or record with previous payments.

“It is right that the regulator is looking to ensure that suppliers are complying with those requirements. Customers who do have concerns with the level of their direct debit payments should contact their supplier.”

Inflation and the cost of living crisis have emerged as the top issues in local elections across the UK on Thursday, and Boris Johnson has faced increasing calls from opposition parties to impose a windfall tax on energy giants to ease the burden of household bills.

But Cabinet divisions over such a move were exposed this week, as Mr Kwarteng argued firmly against an “arbitrary” windfall tax, just days after the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, indicated he was ready to consider the move.

Pressed repeatedly over the idea in interviews on Tuesday, Mr Johnson rejected the move, saying: “If you start whacking huge taxes on business, in the end you deter investment and you slow down growth.”

“If BP wants to pay a windfall tax then that’s another matter but the clear advice we have is that we need those big companies to invest,” he told Times Radio, adding: “We are in constant discussion with them.”