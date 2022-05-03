Cost of living support ‘isn’t enough’ to help everyone, admits Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has admitted that the financial support offered by his government is not enough to “help cover everybody” through the cost of living crisis in the months ahead.

The prime minister again rejected the idea of a windfall tax on the oil and gas giants despite BP recorded record £5bn profits – insisting that fossil firms “have to invest”.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Johnson pointed to the £200 “rebate” loan set out by the chancellor Rishi Sunak ealier this year to help with soaring gas and electricity bills.