A Tory minister has insisted that upcoming local elections will not be a referendum on the prime minister, despite his recent fine for breaking the law during lockdown.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan rejected the idea that Boris Johnson’s position would be at greater risk when the election results come in.

Ms Trevelyan said “sometime you do get a protest vote” but denied people would use their vote to protest against Partygate.

“There are some places where there are close fights … We’ll win some and we’ll lose some.”

When asked if the elections will be a referendum on the PM, she said: “No. They aren’t all-out elections in most places.”

She said the prime minister “continues to get on with the job, defending democracy and freedom in way that in Europe we haven’t seen for decade.”

Meanwhile, government proposals to sell off housing association properties have been branded “hare-brained” amid warnings they will worsen the shortage of homes for more than a million people on waiting lists for affordable accommodation.