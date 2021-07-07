Euro 2020 tickets being sold for up to £20,000 each on resale sites

Tickets for the Euro 2020 final at Wembley are being sold online for up to £20,000.

Seats are going for five figures on secondary ticketing websites despite UEFA regulations banning their resale above face value.

The high prices reflect the fact that all the tickets released by Uefa to the general public so far have been snapped up.

Two seats at Sunday’s game that will see Italy face either England or Denmark are being offered for £40,000 on the ticketing site Ticombo.

Another set of two tickets are priced at £18,816 with a further pair of seats on sale for £18,000 – meaning the total spend would reach at least £36,000.

Tickets on sale for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (Ticombo)

The cheapest ticket available on the resale site on Wednesday afternoon was a single seat priced at £1,796.

The highest priced tickets for the final listed on eBay were two seats sat next to each other for £15,000, while Seatsnet was offering tickets to Sunday’s game for £5,000 each.

Seats at Sunday’s match were also going for five figures on eBay (eBay)

Reports suggest as many as 90,000 fans could watch the final if Gareth Southgate's side can muster a win against Denmark.

Government sources told the i newspaper a packed stadium “cannot be ruled out” if England reach their first final in over 50 years.

Tickets for the semi-final between England and Denmark are also being sold with significant mark-ups, with the highest-priced ticket listed at £7,697 on Ticombo.

Wembley will host 60,000 fans at tonight’s game, reaching 75 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

Some 6,000 tickets have been made available to Danes already in the UK.

Matt Willis of Football Supporters Europe told Sky News that demand for tickets was “through the roof”.

“With reduced capacity of 60,000 instead of 90,000, demand is obviously very high,” he said.

“Everybody wants to be part of this opportunity and this game. It’s really gripping the nation.”