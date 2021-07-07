Euro 2020: Potential England v Italy final could see Wembley Stadium at ‘90,000 capacity’

A potential England versus Italy final in the Euro's could see a full crowd at Wembley Stadium, it has been reported.

According to the i, 90,000 fans could watch Gareth Southgate's side take on Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

Government sources told the paper a packed stadium "cannot be ruled out" if England reach their first final in over 50 years.

More than 60,000 fans attended Wembley on Tuesday evening for Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain, in what was said to be the biggest sporting attendance in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Just over 40,000 spectators were in attendance as England defeated Germany at Wembley in the last-16, but the stadium’s capacity has been increased for the semi final and finals.

That was in line with government plans announced in June when the capacity at Wembley was only around 25 per cent.

While England’s match against Denmark on Wednesday is a sell-out, there were some tickets still available for Italy’s game against Spain on the day of the game.

Fans from the two countries were unable to travel to the UK for the match without having to quarantine, which means the majority of the crowd at Wembley for Tuesday’s match were expected to be UK residents.

The Euro 2020 final will be held at Wembley on Sunday 11 July. Existing guidance says it will be played in front of 60,000 fans.

On Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that all sporting events will be able to take place with 100 per cent capacity from 19 July.